Health Alert Issued For Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Sold At Supermarkets In Northeast

Federal health officials have issued a public health alert due to concerns that a component of ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits sold in supermarkets throughout the Northeast was misbranded and could contain undeclared allergens.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the kits may contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels.

FSIS said it is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

Specifically, these chicken breast meal kits produced between Saturday, March 19, and Tuesday, March 22 are subject to the public health alert:

11.55-ounce plastic containers of “freshly made meal CHICKEN BREAST” with sell-by dates of “03/26/22" through “03/29/22,” and lot codes of “TFNE078,” “TFNE079," “TFNE080,” and “TFNE081;”

11.55-ounce plastic containers of “Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell-by dates of “03/26/22" through “03/29/22,” and lot codes of “TFNE078,” “TFNE079," “TFNE080,” and “TFNE081.”

FSIS said that the products also bear establishment number “P-46638” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The chicken breast kits subject to the alert were sold in retail locations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Officials said that the issue leading to the alert was discovered when producers notified FSIS that they observed different seasonings than usual on the product labeled as grilled chicken breast while preparing the chicken meal kits.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reaction among consumers eating the products. Anyone who is concerned about an illness has been advised to contact a health care provider.

“FSIS has verified the affect products are no longer available for sale but is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators,” FSIS said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

