Health Alert Issued For Ground Turkey Products Shipped Nationwide Linked to Salmonella

A public health alert has been issued for more than 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey sold under multiple brands because the products may have caused Salmonella, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The products, produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, a Pennsylvania establishment, were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers," the alert said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that may receive returned product from consumers should destroy this product immediately."

The raw ground turkey products were produced from Dec. 18, 2020, through Dec. 29, 2020.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

An outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states with onset dates ranging from Dec. 28, 2020, through March 4, 2021 has been linked to the products, the FSIS said.

"Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses," the FSIS said. "The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

"The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

"Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

"FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume raw ground turkey that has been cooked to a temperature of 165 degrees.

"The only way to confirm the poultry item is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart."

