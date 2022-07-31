Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment

A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York.

O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.

O'Hara's owner Isabella 'Bella" Scott has been traveling with her the entire time. Last we heard, Scott said her dog was showing some signs of improvement but was still struggling to get better.

"An important factor to note is that they do not believe she is suffering," Scott said. "I just got off the phone with one of her nurses and they noted that right now she seems a little less dull, and they witnessed her drinking water from her bowl. Hoping the steroids help my little muffin."

Doctors told Scott that it could take six months for O'Hara to recover, a GoFundMe organized in O'Hara's honor reads. The purpose of the campaign is to help Scott cover travel expenses and veterinary bills, which have gone up as O'Hara's treatment has intensified.

"O'Hara has been admitted back into full hospitalization. She had been in a medical boarding status for a few days but now requires full care again," the GoFundMe reads. "O'Hara will remain in the hospital until her neurologists deem her ready to be released."

The campaign had raised more than $13,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Friday, July 29. People can donate by clicking here. People can also follow O'Hara's journey by following her on TikTok.

