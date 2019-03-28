Golden Corral With New Owner Reopens In Area

Following a sudden shutdown earlier this year, a Golden Corral franchise in the area has reopened under new ownership.

The new franchisee, BME Group, announced in February that the location on Route 211 in Middletown has officially reopened as of Thursday, March 28 after it was temporarily shut down for undisclosed reasons.

The 10,000-square-foot location will feature "an endless buffet with more than 150 items including hot-off-the-grill steaks served at dinner, a build-your-own-salad bar, a variety of slow-smoked meats, and mouthwatering desserts." The newly open location will provide jobs to 82 employees.

Customers were surprised on Jan. 10 last month, when a printed sign was found on the front door of the restaurant that read “To our valued guests Golden Corral Middletown will be temporarily closed.”

"Golden Corral is happy to be back within the Middletown community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods," the new ownership group stated. "For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-friendly price, we invite everyone to stop by to experience the Middletown Golden Corral today."

