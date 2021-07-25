GM Recalls Vehicle For Second Time Due To Battery Defect That Can Cause Fires

General Motors has issued a new recall of one of its vehicles due to battery defects that can lead to a risk of fires.

The company is recalling 50,932 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles that were covered under a previous recall announced in November of 2020 and revised in May of 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA said its received reports of "one fire with the interim remedy and two fires with the final remedy."

GM said it will replace the defective battery modules. In the meantime, the company is asking customers to take the following safety steps:

Customers should, whether or not they received the current software update, return their vehicle to the 90% state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (for 2017-2018 model years) or Target Charge Level (for 2019 model year) mode. If customers are unable to successfully make these changes, or do not feel comfortable making these changes, we are asking them to visit their dealer to have these adjustments completed.

Charge their vehicle after each use and avoid depleting their battery below about 70 miles of remaining range, where possible.

Continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight.

