GM Recalls 740K SUVs Due To Headlight Glare Concerns

Hundreds of thousands of SUVs are being recalled due to overly-bright headlights that could cause glare for oncoming drivers.

General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 Terrain SUVs that were produced between 2010 and 2017 due to the potential hazard for other motorists.

The recall was announced on Tuesday, March 22, after US safety regulators turned down a request from GM to avoid the recall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light, increasing the risk of a potential crash.

There has been one reported complaint from a customer regarding the headlights shining too brightly. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for the company said that GM is “still finalizing an actual remedy for the affected vehicles.”

Owners of SUVs impacted by the recall are expected to be notified by the end of April.

