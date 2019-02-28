Contact Us
Business

Gas Prices Take New Jump

Zak Failla
State and national gas prices stabilizing, AAA says
State and national gas prices stabilizing, AAA says

While most motorists enjoyed relief at the gas pump during several weeks of plummeting prices, costs are on the rise nationwide.

AAA announced that nationally, 28 states, including New York and Connecticut, saw the average gallon of gas increase in price last week. The national average of $2.43 per gallon is six cents more expensive than a week ago, and nine cents more expensive than last month.

According to AAA, this is the largest one-week increase seen at the national level since last year.

Although prices are up week-to-week and month-to-month, AAA noted that prices are 11 percent cheaper than last year, and 80 percent of gas stations are selling fuel for less than $2.50 per gallon.

“On average, gas prices this year are 11 percent cheaper than the first two months of 2018 in part due to mostly cheaper crude oil prices so far this year,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said. “Even though pump prices are on the rise, the increase has been countered by mostly decreasing demand, leading to the majority of people still paying less than $2.50.”

In New York, the average motorist is paying an average of $2.53 per gallon. Westchester residents are paying an average of $2.80 per gallon, followed by Rockland and Putnam ($2.72 per gallon); Dutchess ($2.55) and Orange ($2.45).

Connecticut drivers are paying an average of $2.50 per gallon, though Fairfield residents pay an average of 10 cents more in the area.

“Motorists are seeing more expensive gas prices as a result of ongoing refinery problems coupled with crude oil prices hitting their highest level so far this year as global crude inventories tighten,” Casselano added. “Inventories are likely to continue to tighten and keep gas prices higher through the end of the month.”

Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman noted that, “refineries are beginning their spring maintenance to handle the changeover from less costly winter blends to the more expensive summer blends. As spring approaches, it’s expected the weather will be milder, which in turn will contribute to greater demand. Together, these elements are expected to bump up prices over the coming weeks.”

