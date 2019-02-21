FTC/FDA Issue An Alert For Misleading Medical Ads, Claims

Health officials are warning consumers of misleading advertisements for products that claim to treat or prevent serious health conditions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they issued warning letters to certain companies. The FTC and FDA said that those companies make unfounded claims that their products can treat or cure Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions.

Letters were sent to Gold Crown Natural Products, TEK Naturals, and Pure Nootropics, LLC. They were sent out Tuesday, Feb. 5.

“Unfortunately, these products often are unproven and useless. Sometimes the ads even make false promises for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia – conditions for which science has no cure,” according to officials. “Many of these products are sold on websites and social media platforms – and called ‘dietary supplements’ or natural remedies. But that doesn’t mean they are necessarily safe.

According to the FTC, “products that claim to do it all often do nothing.” Officials said that consumers should be skeptical and avoid incurable positions that are promoted with buzz words such as “scientific breakthrough,” “ancient remedy,” or “miraculous cure.”

“The reality is that phony miracle products can be dangerous, and not just because of interactions with medicines you’re already taking. They also might cause you to delay or stop proven medical treatment ordered by – or available from – your physician. They might also delay you from making important dietary and lifestyle changes to help your condition. And some may contain unlabeled and unapproved drugs, which can cause serious injury or death.”

