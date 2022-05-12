French Restaurant Holds Grand Opening In Hudson Valley

A French eatery has opened for business in Westchester County.

Brasserie Le Steak held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 10, according to the Village of Larchmont.

The eatery is located at 1957 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont.

"We are so excited to welcome them to the neighborhood," the village said in a Facebook post. "Great food, atmosphere, and people!"

Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh attended the ribbon cutting.

"Formerly known as Bistro Le Steak - we have found a new home in Larchmont!" Brasserie Le Steak announced on Instagram. "We cannot be more excited to have our old and new friends dine with us! Now taking reservations!"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.