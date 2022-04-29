Contact Us
Ford Recalls Hundreds Of Thousands Of SUVs Due To Rollaway Risk

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
More than a quarter-million SUVs are being recalled because they may roll away unexpectedly while in the "park" gear.
More than a quarter-million SUVs are being recalled because they may roll away unexpectedly while in the "park" gear. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Foundry

Ford is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs because they may roll away unexpectedly while in the "park" gear.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a total of 252,936 2020-2022 Explorers are included in the recall.

The specific makes are as follows:

  • FORD/EXPLORER/2020-2022
  • FORD/EXPLORER HYBRID/2020-2022
  • FORD/EXPLORER INTERCEPT HYBRID/2020-2021
  • FORD/EXPLORER PHEV/2020-2022
  • FORD/EXPLORER POLICE INTERCEPT/2020-2021

"The rear axle horizontal mounting bolt may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect," the NHTSA said. "A disconnected driveshaft can result in vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in 'Park' without the parking brake applied, increasing the risk of a crash."

Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace the bushing and axle cover, or update the electronic parking brake software, the NHTSA said.

Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June Monday, June 6, 2022. 

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 22S27.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to nhtsa.gov.

