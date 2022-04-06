Ford Recalls 47,000 Pickup Trucks Because Transmission Can Suddenly Go Into Neutral

Nearly 50,000 Ford pickup trucks are being recalled due to transmission issues that could potentially increase the risk of crashing, officials announced.

The auto giant announced that it is recalling certain 2021 F-150 pickup trucks due to transmissions that could unexpectedly shift into neutral while in motion.

According to the company, the problem is due to an error in the transmission’s software.

It could cause owners to suffer a loss of vehicle power and a wrench symbol illuminated on the dashboard near the speedometer. Once the vehicle is stopped, it may automatically go into “Park."

Ford said that turning the ignition off and on will reset the vehicle immediately.

All recalled vehicles were built between July 28, 2021, and Dec. 20, 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that there have been 28 warrant claims, one customer complaint to the automaker, and one complaint to NHTSA related to this issue.

No crashes or injuries have been reported due to the issue, which impacts approximately 47,000 trucks.

Officials noted that only vehicles with 3.5L, 2.7L, and 5.0L engines that are not equipped with Auto Start-Stop technology are included in the recall. They all also have a transmission with an internal code of “10R80.”

