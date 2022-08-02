Fire Risk Leads To Recall Of Nearly 485,000 Hyundai, Kia Vehicles

The owners of some Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being advised to park outside due to the potential of a fire breaking out, even if the engines are turned off.

Nationwide, nearly 485,000 vehicles are being recalled due to the possibility of contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short and spark a fire.

The recall come following a string of fire and engine issues that have a thorn in the company’s side for the better part of a decade.

Vehicles subject to recall:

Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016;

Kia Sportage K900 from 2016 through 2018;

Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2016 through 2018;

Hyundai Santa Fe Sports from 2017 and 2018;

Hyundai Santa Fe XL from 2019;

Hyundai Tucson SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

There have been 11 reports of fires in the US, but no injuries were reported.

According to Kia, there are warning signs that drivers can see or smell, including smoke from the engine compartment, and the antilock brake warning light may come on.

Officials said that owners of those vehicles should park their vehicles outside out of an abundance of caution until repairs are made.

Dealers will replace a fuse to rectify the issue, and Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed.

Hyundai owners are expected to begin being notified beginning on Tuesday, April 5, while Kia will mail out letters to affected owners on Thursday, March 31.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.