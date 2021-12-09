Family Run Butcher Shop Has Kept Customers Coming Back For Decades

If you're looking for an honest-to-goodness butcher who sources meats from small farms and knows the provenance of everything, head for Westchester County and Ulises.

Tucked in a small shop at 435 Mamaroneck Ave., in Mamaroneck, this real live butcher shop with owners and workers passionate about what they do.

They don't sell groceries or anything that is not meat-related unless it's their house-made chimichurri sauce.

Owned and operated by Ulises the butcher, who has more than 30 years of experience which he first learned in his homeland of Veracruz, Mexico.

The shop has all of the usual cuts including rib steak, New York strip, filet mignon, skirt steak, lamb chops, pork chops, ribs, chicken, and house-made sausages, most all of which are raised with antibiotics and are non-GMO.

But the shop doesn't stop there. The shop also offers cuts found in South America and other parts of the world, and you can even get a holiday turkey.

Chefs and foodies in the know have shopped at Ulises's Butcher Shop for years.

Prices are moderate. Selections of meat can change depending on what's fresh.

The service is very knowledgeable and helpful.

