Facebook Unveils New Name, Logo, Says It Will Shift Focus To Virtual World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a name change and a new logo for the company.

Facebook is being rebranded as "Meta," according to an announcement on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Zuckerberg said the company's mission remains the same, and the apps and its existing brands aren't going to change with the company's new branding.

However, he said all the company's products now share a "new vision."

"From now on, we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first," he said. "That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services. As our new brand starts showing up in our products, I hope people around the world come to know the Meta brand and the future we stand for."

Zuckerberg said the company anticipates that the new technologies will be even more immersive than people's current digital experiences.

The company said it is in the process of developing new technologies to help people "connect and explore in the metaverse," including virtual reality, augmented reality, and smart glasses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.