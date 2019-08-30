Ex-Mario Batali Eatery In Hudson Valley Will Close, With 50 Losing Jobs

As famed chef Mario Batali's attorneys appeared in a Boston court on Friday, Aug. 30 in connection with charges of indecent assault and battery, news came that the Tarry Lodge in Westchester will be closing.

According to a WARN notice, required by the state when jobs are terminated, the Lodge in Port Chester will close on Friday, Nov. 22, and 50 people will lose their employment.

The reason given on the notice for the restaurant's closing was "due to construction occurring on the premise."

Officials who operate the company could not be reached for comment on Friday to comment when and if the restaurant plans to reopen following construction.

Opened in the fall of 2008 by Batali, Joe Bastianich, and chef Andy Nusser, the Lodge was known for its high-end Italian cuisine and its extensive wine list.

The restaurant was part of Batali's empire that formerly operated under the name Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, which included the Tarry Market, another lodge in Westport, as well as restaurants in Las Vegas and other cities.

In March, following the assault charges, his former partners, Joe Bastianich and his sister, Tanya Bastianich Manuali, told the restaurants’ employees in a letter that “Mario is now fully divested from our businesses.”

In May, Batali pleaded not guilty to charges he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

