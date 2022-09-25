Contact Us
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Donuts from Duck Donuts
Donuts from Duck Donuts Photo Credit: Duck Donuts/Haley Hill Photography

Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County.

The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119).

Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts.

Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel, cinnamon sugar, and more.

"The absolute best donuts I ever had," Deborah D., of White Plains, wrote in a Yelp review of the new location. "In my opinion these are 100% better than Krispy Kreme. I had the s'mores donut, can't wait to try more!!"

Duck Donuts also has other locations in the region, including a shop in Mamaroneck.

