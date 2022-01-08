Dole Recalls Packaged Salads Due To Listeria Concerns

Dole packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce have been recalled due to possible health risks from Listeria.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and processed at Dole's production facilities in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

This voluntary recall notification is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall from Springfield, OH are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Thursday, Dec. 22, 2021, and Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Products subject to the voluntary recall from Soledad, CA are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Friday, Dece. 23, 2021, and Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package.

Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

The listing of products subject to the recalls is shown here.

