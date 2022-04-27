Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

Dessert Shop Specializing In Rainbow Treats To Open In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Rainbow chocolate chip cookies from Baked in Color Rainbow chocolate chip cookies from Baked in Color
Rainbow chocolate chip cookies from Baked in Color Photo Credit: Baked in Color
"Rainbow Brookie" from Baked in Color "Rainbow Brookie" from Baked in Color
"Rainbow Brookie" from Baked in Color Photo Credit: Baked in Color
Bite size rainbow cookie tubes from Baked in Color Bite size rainbow cookie tubes from Baked in Color
Bite size rainbow cookie tubes from Baked in Color Photo Credit: Baked in Color
The Baked in Color Rainbow Cookie Car The Baked in Color Rainbow Cookie Car
The Baked in Color Rainbow Cookie Car Photo Credit: Baked in Color

A popular bakery business known for its technicolor treats is set to open a store in Westchester County.

Baked in Color has announced plans to open a location in Larchmont on Wednesday, May 18.

The business has already made a name for itself, shipping colorful creations across the United States through delivery orders, and selling baked goods at markets in New York City and Westchester County.

The new dessert shop will be located at 1985 Palmer Ave., and it will feature a wide selection of rainbow desserts, including jumbo cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, and more.

“We are so excited to launch in Larchmont,” founder and CEO Julie Waxman said in a statement. “As a Westchester resident myself, I am excited to bring our happy treats into this community.”

Representatives said the store will seek to create a "fun, immersive rainbow environment" with a cookie art wall installation, a rainbow mirror, and the Baked in Color custom-designed Rainbow Cookie Car.

The shop is set to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.