Date Now Set For Much-Awaited Opening Of New Supermarket In Area

The area will soon be home to a brand-new grocery store as officials gear up for the location's grand opening after months of anticipation.

ShopRite announced that its North Poughkeepsie store will officially open as of Sunday, Oct. 3 on North Road at the Hudson Heritage site on Route 9 at the site of the former psychiatric facility near Marist College.

Officials said that “the ShopRite of North Road & Winslow Gate Road will feature Fresh to Table, a unique store-within-a-store concept as well as a large assortment of groceries and fresh produce along with all the hallmark store features and services, including ShopRite From Home.”

The new supermarket is expected to create more than 125 jobs for employees in a variety of positions, from clerks to baggers, to maintenance work and managers.

“We are proud to bring our new Poughkeepsie store to Hudson Heritage, an innovative retail and residential development that is taking shape along the Hudson River,” Steve Savas, the president of Shop-Rite Supermarkets said.

Savas made note that the new ShopRite location will emphasize reducing its eco-footprint with energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases and LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.

The store will offer both traditional and self-checkout lanes as well as an online shopping service.

“We look forward to expanding in the Hudson Valley and providing ShopRite value, variety, and quality -- along with exciting new store features and amenities.”

Shop-Rite Supermarkets, Inc. currently operates 36 stores throughout Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Schenectady, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties in New York, as well as Middlesex, Bergen, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.