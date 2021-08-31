CVS Expanding In-Store Counseling Pilot Program

CVS is expanding a program to offer counseling sessions from mental-health providers in its stores.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company began piloting the program earlier this year at 13 locations.

CVS is now set to expand the program to 34 locations after seeing a high return rate among customers who had a consultation, the news outlet said.

CVS said the counseling sessions take place in a private room in the store.

WSJ reported that a 30-minute counseling session costs $69. It costs $129 for a mental-health assessment.

The news outlet reported that some Walmart Health locations are also beginning to offer in-person counseling sessions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.