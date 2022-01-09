Contact Us
COVID-19: Worker Shortages Amid Omicron Wave Spark Concerns Of Food Outages At Grocery Stores

Nicole Valinote
The dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant is exacerbating issues supermarkets are experiencing with keeping shelves stocked, according to multiple reports.

A chief executive of supply-chain consultant told Bloomberg that stores are currently having issues stocking shelves, and the highly-transmissible variant will cause even more issues due to labor shortages.

The news outlet reported that stores have already had trouble keeping products stocked due to supply chain issues and product shortages throughout the pandemic.

As cases continue to climb across the country, so do the number of people needing to call out sick from work.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, Jan. 7 that an expert predicted about 5 million Americans may be isolating at home during the surge, which leaves many businesses with employees out sick.

