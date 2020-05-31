Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

COVID-19: Wegmans Plans Cautious Approach To Opening Area Store

Wegmans in Harrison.
Wegmans in Harrison. Photo Credit: Contributed

With the nation slowly beginning to reopen the economy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Wegmans has announced plans for a “cautious approach” to opening new stores, including its planned Hudson Valley location.

Wegmans announced this week that it will give a targeted time frame for new locations, including market's first-ever Westchester County store, in Harrison, which was scheduled to open in June.

There has been no announced date for a new hard opening for the Harrison location, the company said, and due to social distancing practices, no grand opening celebrations will be held.

“As we keep the safety of our employees and customers a top priority, we’ve had to rethink how we open these stores,” the company posted in a release. “While we love the excitement of opening morning, with customers anxiously awaiting to see their new Wegmans, we know this isn’t possible as the need to maintain social distancing remains.

“With that in mind, we will share a targeted timeframe that the store will open. We believe this will allow us to keep our employees and customers safe, and also give us flexibility to open our doors as soon as possible. “

When the store does open, Wegmans will be limiting the number of customers in the store at any given time to maintain social distancing. Online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery will soon be available for customers.

“Every year, one of the things we look forward to most is opening our new stores and the opportunity to get to know and serve our newest communities,” the company’s statement read. “Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity to serve the needs of these communities is more important than ever, and we are committed to opening the three stores planned for this year.”

