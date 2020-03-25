COVID-19: Wegmans Delays Grand Opening In Hudson Valley

Much like Major League Baseball, Opening Day for the long-anticipated Wegmans market in the Hudson Valley has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Wegmans, which was scheduled to open its new Westchester County location in Harrison on Sunday, June 7, announced that it will be postponed.

There has been no announced date for a new grand opening, the company noted. Recruitment and training for the Harrison location on Corporate Drive near I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

“Given these unprecedented times, we feel this is the right thing to do,” Wegmans Harrison Store Manager Matthew Dailor said. “We are so excited to be part of the Harrison community and can’t wait to start serving our local customers.

"We’re keeping in touch with our community organizations to partner with them as this situation continues to develop.”

When it opens, the new Wegmans will offer a variety of restaurant-prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

Details on a new grand opening date will be forthcoming. Recruitment and training for Harrison will continue. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/harrison or call 914-539-3700 for more information.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for additional updates on a new grand opening date when it is announced.

