COVID-19: Two Employees At Area Walmart Test Positive

Health authorities have issued an alert for possible COVID-19 exposure after employees tested positive for the virus.

Sullivan County Public Health Services Director Nancy McGraw said that two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in two employees at the Town of Thompson Walmart in the village of Monticello who may have exposed other employees and customers while they were working.

Anyone who was at Walmart on Anawana Lake Road during these times may have been exposed:

Monday, Nov. 16 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Tuesday, Nov. 17 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Wednesday, Nov. 18 between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Thursday, Nov. 19 between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Friday, Nov. 20 between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“It is possible that a significant number of people have been exposed, due to the busyness of that store,” McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910.”

McGraw noted that contact tracing is ongoing, and anyone who tests positive will be placed in mandatory isolation. Anyone who may have been exposed will be notified by health officials.

Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health Services, include:

Fever or chills;

Cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Fatigue;

Muscle or body aches;

Headache;

New loss of taste or smell;

Sore throat;

Congestion or runny nose;

Nausea or vomiting;

Diarrhea.

