COVID-19: These Retailers Are Allowing Maskless Shopping For Fully Vaccinated

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and most states loosening up mask-wearing restrictions, many retailers are following suit and are enacting new policies for customers and employees.

The CDC said last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

The following mandates are in place at these companies for fully vaccinated people:

BJs : “Will no longer require fully vaccinated team members and members to wear face coverings, unless required by local or state regulations.”

: “Will no longer require fully vaccinated team members and members to wear face coverings, unless required by local or state regulations.” Chipotle : “Masks are no longer a requirement for fully vaccinated customers, though employees will still be masked up for the time being.”

: “Masks are no longer a requirement for fully vaccinated customers, though employees will still be masked up for the time being.” Costco : “Locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield.”

: “Locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield.” CVS : “Customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings inside its stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations.”

: “Customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings inside its stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations.” Home Depot : “Following the CDC’s recent announcements, customers and associates who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks or facial coverings in Home Depot stores, except where it’s mandated by state or local ordinances. Masks are still encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and we’ll keep safety measures in place like enhanced cleaning and social distancing."

: “Following the CDC’s recent announcements, customers and associates who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks or facial coverings in Home Depot stores, except where it’s mandated by state or local ordinances. Masks are still encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and we’ll keep safety measures in place like enhanced cleaning and social distancing." Kohl’s : “Fully vaccinated customers were welcomed to shop with or without a mask. We will continue to strongly recommend that non-vaccinated customers and associates wear masks in our stores.”

: “Fully vaccinated customers were welcomed to shop with or without a mask. We will continue to strongly recommend that non-vaccinated customers and associates wear masks in our stores.” Starbucks : “Facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."

: “Facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law." Target : “Will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances."

: “Will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances." Trader Joes : “Won’t require vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask in US stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise.”

: “Won’t require vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask in US stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise.” Walmart: “Vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this."

Other retailers said they will still require masks for employees and shoppers, while others are reviewing their policies as the CDC adjusts its guidance.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.