COVID-19: These Grocery Stores Are Paying Employees To Get Vaccinated

A number of grocers are paying employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the food markets providing financial incentives to be vaccinated are Trader Joe’s, Dollar General, and Aldi, while Instacart is offering grocery deliverers a $25 stipend, according to NPR.

Aldi announced its vaccination intent on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The grocery chain is providing hourly workers with two hours of pay for each of the two necessary vaccine shots. Aldi, which has 2,000 stores in the U.S., also said it would help employees pay for their shots.

“Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S in a statement.

Due to their constant contact with the public, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said grocery store workers should be getting COVID-19 vaccinations in “phase 1B” alongside first responders and other non-healthcare essential workers like teachers and manufacturing employees.

The CDC has recommended three phases of vaccine roll-out: the first doses to health care professionals, group “1A,” then “1B,” and “1C” is for other essential workers like food service, finance, and the media, as well as young adults and children.

While grocers are encouraging employees to get vaccinated, it is not a requirement.

