COVID-19: Survey Reveals Top 10 Things Those Who Haven't Returned To Office Miss Most

Christina Coulter
Office
Office Photo Credit: Pixabay

Workers who are being forced to work remotely have listed 10 things they miss most about office life, according to a poll conducted by YouGov. 

The study was spurred on by a prominent British advertisement by cleaning product company Dettol, which encouraged employees to use disinfectant thoroughly and listed elements of the in-person work experience that currently-remote employees may miss, some questionable. 

YouGov asked 1,608 respondents whether they actually missed the supposed pros of in-office work listed by the advertisement: 

  • Seeing workers and friends, 66 percent
  • Face-to-face meetings,  49 percent
  • Office gossip, 38 percent
  • Buying lunch out, 31 percent
  • The smell of the office, 5 percent 
  • Office decor (like plastic plants or "those weird carpets," per the Dettol advertisement) , 7 percent
  • Hearing an alarm, 4 percent
  • Sometimes leaving early, 26 percent
  • Missing your bosses' jokes, 13 percent

