COVID-19: Second Supply Stockpiling Surge Expected With New Nationwide Increase In Cases

Zak Failla
A new shortfall of PPE and other essential items is expected in the coming months as many expect a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton

With temperatures dropping and a possible second wave of new COVID-19 cases looming on the horizon, retailers may soon face a familiar problem as shoppers strip shelves bare and begin stockpiling essential products before it’s too late.

According to newly released research from the firm Inmar Intelligence, when the pandemic first struck in mid-March, 64 percent of shoppers started stockpiling essential products (at least the ones still on the shelves) as a precaution.

Now with winter here and fears of a second wave of the virus mounting, the research firm found that 57 percent of shoppers are considering restocking, which could leave stores missing certain products, similar to the conundrum they faced during the beginning of the outbreak.

Toiler paper and hand sanitizer were the most sought after items that shoppers are looking to stockpile, followed by canned goods, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels.

The research found that more than 56 percent of respondents plan to continue purchasing goods in-store to support local businesses, and 54 percent of shoppers plan to continue stockpiling items when the pandemic passes, fearing another emergency.

“The survey results indicate that a majority of shoppers are likely to make their way into grocery stores to stockpile goods, in light of a potential second wave of COVID-19,” Inmar Chairman and CEO David Mounts said. “Today’s shoppers still have concerns around safety, availability, and convenience, and will continue to look to their local retailers to deliver consistency and seamless customer service across all touchpoints.”

Mounts noted that with the holiday season fast approaching, it will be up to retailers and businesses to ensure that safety protocols are followed as shoppers surge to the store.

“As we enter one of the busiest shopping seasons, it will be important for retailers not only to prepare for this new surge in demand but also to deliver value to customers during this time of crisis in order to maintain heightened trust and customer loyalty.” 

