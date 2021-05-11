Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Listeria Found In Food Product Sold In New York
COVID-19: Popular Sleepy Hollow Eatery Reopens After Hiatus Due To Pandemic

Tboy’s Bistro in Sleepy Hollow Photo Credit: Tboy’s Bistro
Tboy’s Bistro is set to reopen in Sleepy Hollow after its COVID-19 hiatus. Photo Credit: Tboy’s Bistro
A popular area restaurant is set to reopen its doors to guests after taking a temporary hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert and Denise Horton, the owners of Tboy’s Bistro in Westchester County, located in Sleepy Hollow, announced that it is back in business “to a whole new audience” after being forced to close due to the outbreak of the virus.

The Hortons, who owned and operated American Bistro in Tuckahoe and Crestwood before opening Tboy’s Bistro, have recently welcomed patrons back for the first time in months.

According to the owners, “Tboy’s Bistro exudes warmth and charm from its tiny walk-up entranceway to the restaurant’s tavern-style design aesthetic. Dark wood furnishings with red upholstered seating and an expansive wood-top bar are wrapped in exposed brick walls and gray canvas soundboards.”

“It’s been wonderful to physically see people. I got a bit squirrelly from missing the guests,” Denise Horton said about reopening the restaurant, “When you've been doing this as long as Robert and I have, it's hard to just stop.

“We love and need the human interaction of this hospitality thing called Tboy's. And with post-pandemic progress now being made, I can't wait to hug everyone.”

