Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Popular Market In Area Limiting Capacity Amid Spike In Cases

Kathy Reakes
Adams Fairacre Farms is reducing its capacity over the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19.
With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the region, a popular market is limiting its capacity.

Adams Fairacre Farms announced it will be limiting the number of customers in all of its stores beginning on Saturday, Nov. 21.

According to the post, the stores will use the international building code guidelines to keep store occupancy at 50 percent.

This capacity will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 25. All of the chain's stores will close for Thanksgiving.

"We recommend shopping one per family, if possible," the store said. 

The store also recommends shopping after 6 p.m., and to reminder to social distance. Senior hours run from 7 to 8 a.m. each day for those 60 or older. 

Adams has four stores in the area, including Poughkeepsie, Wappinger, Newburgh, and Kingston.

