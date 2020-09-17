COVID-19: Popular Chestnut Ridge Restaurant To Close

The COVID-19 crisis has claimed another victim, this time a popular Hudson Valley eatery.

The owners of Southbound BBQ in Rockland County, located in Chestnut Ridge, announced that the restaurant will be closing its doors for good by the end of September.

Citing the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants for the past six months, inflexible creditors, and the impending shift in weather that will limit outdoor dining, the owners took to social media to announce they would be closing their doors.

According to the owners, the eatery has seen an approximate 60 percent drop in business compared to pre-pandemic levels, prompting the move to shutter the restaurant's doors.

“It is with heavy hearts and infinite sadness that, barring some type of miracle, we will be closing the restaurant by the end of the month,” they said. “We cannot continue … Please come down in the next two weeks, have a drink, and say goodbye.

Southold BBQ will be open on Chestnut Ridge Road from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

It will also continue offering curbside pick-up, though it has suspended GrubHub delivery.

