COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Closes After Employee Tests Positive

A popular area restaurant has closed its door temporarily due to COVID-19.

Known for its luscious burgers, wings, and specialty items, the Dutch Ale House, an Ulster County staple located in Saugerties, said on Facebook on Sunday, Nov. 15, that it was closing after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant will remain closed while the remaining staff is tested and the restaurant is properly cleaned.

Customers with questions should contact info@dutchalehouse.com with any questions.

