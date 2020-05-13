COVID-19: Popular Area Grocery Store Now Taking Reservations

A popular food market with eight stores in the area is now accepting reservations for shoppers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

DeCicco & Sons is teaming with OpenTable, which typically serves as an online reservation service, to allow area residents the opportunity to make reservations for shopping.

All shoppers have to do is pick a designated time walk in, shop, and walk out with their groceries while safely maintaining proper social distance.

The grocery chain started using the app in its Pelham location last week, expanding the service to stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, and Somers as of Monday, May 11.

By utilizing the app, it is expected to reduce the time customers would have to spend with other shoppers and will force patrons to adhere to social distancing protocols.

According to the company, OpenTable's grocery app can help control crowds and provides a safer option for shoppers, especially those at high risk, to get their groceries without waiting in a crowded line.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.