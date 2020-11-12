Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Popular Area Eatery Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Zak Failla
SILVIA in Woodstock
SILVIA in Woodstock Photo Credit: SILVIA via Facebook

A popular restaurant in the area has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Ulster County eatery SILVIA, in Woodstock, issued an advisory cautioning that on Sunday, Nov. 8, the restaurant learned that a team member tested positive for the virus and was last in the building on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The employee has not displayed any symptoms and continues to be asymptomatic after taking the test as a precaution.

In response to the positive case, SILVIA will be closed for several days to allow crews to sanitize and disinfect the building under CDC guidelines.

 It is unclear when the restaurant will reopen as the region, state, and country continue to see record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

Before returning to work, any employees will be tested and will not be permitted back before they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

The restaurant’s owners said that anyone who dined at SILVIA recently should self-monitor and follow health officials’ guidance. They said they will announce their reopening date as soon as they can do so safely.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

