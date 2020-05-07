Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Moratorium On Evictions Extended; NY Sees 'Fairly Significant' Hospitalization Drop
COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Becomes First Department Store To File For Bankruptcy During Pandemic

Joe Lombardi
Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

High-end retailer Neiman Marcus became the first department store to file for bankruptcy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The outbreak temporarily forced the closure of all 43 Neiman Marcus stores, as well as the company's Bergdorf Goodman stores and Last Call outlets, in late March.

On Thursday, May 7, the company said in a statement that it has entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors that will allow it to "substantially reduce debt and position the company for long-term growth."

No specific store closures have been announced.

Neiman Marcus, whose headquarters is in Dallas, opened its first store 112 years ago. It now has about 70 stores, including a massive new outlet in the new upscale Hudson Yards development in New York City.

