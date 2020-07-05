COVID-19: Mall Owner Pulls Back On Reopening Date

Not so fast.

Simon Property Group is now hitting the brakes on any potential openings of some New York malls on Saturday, May 16.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it intended to open several malls, possibly some in New York, though it planned to take extra safety precautions, including taking customers' temperature and enforcing social distancing.

A statement released by the company caused confusion among New Yorkers and politicians alike.

“Shopper response to our reopenings has been very positive,” the company said in a statement earlier this week, commenting on properties that have opened in other states. "Initial traffic has been better than expected, and at times we have had to limit access to our properties to ensure enthusiastic shoppers adhere to the social distancing standards outlined in our COVID-19 safety protocols.”

In a follow-up statement after the confusion, the Simon group clarified that the earlier announcement did not apply to its seven New York properties.

“On (Monday) May 4, Simon sent an internal communication to its tenants as an advisory to encourage them to gear up for the reopening of certain properties," Simon Property Group officials said in the statement. "This communication mistakenly included our New York properties. To clarify, Simon does not have plans to open these properties on May 16 and of course, will fully comply with all local and state orders, and direction.”

In a statement, State Sen. David Carlucci, who represents parts of Rockland and Westchester counties, said that he spoke with Simon Property Group officials and confirmed that malls in the area would not be reopening next week.

"I have spoken with Simon Property Group, and they have reassured me that their malls in New York State are not reopening on May 16, despite guidance they released,” he said. “They said they are looking to work with the State so any reopening is done safely and responsibly.

“I appreciate their correction on this matter, as it caused some alarm in the Hudson Valley where we have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

