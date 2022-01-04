COVID-19: 'Late Night' Shows Canceled After Seth Meyers Tests Positive

Late Night With Seth Meyers is canceled this week after Meyers tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

Meyers tweeted on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that he feels fine, adding that he is vaccinated and received a booster vaccine.

He said the show will resume on Monday, Jan 10.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers said. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

