COVID-19: Kohl's Closes 1,100 US Stores

Kohl's is temporarily closing all 1,100 of its stores in the United States amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The closure is effective after the close of business on Thursday, March 19. It will last through at least Wednesday, April 1.

Store workers will get two weeks of pay after the closure, the company's CEO, Michelle Gass said in a statement.

The website and app will continue to operate for home-delivery purchases.

Late last week, Kohl's said it had experienced "softening" sales in stores after the outbreak started but that online demand had not been affected.

"We look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country," Gass said.

