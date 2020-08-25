COVID-19: KFC Presses Pause On Its Popular Slogan, Calling It 'Inappropriate' Amid Pandemic

Kentucky Fried Chicken is pausing one of the world's most recognizable slogans.

The fast-food chain says that after 64 years in use, saying "Finger Lickin' Good" is inappropriate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, in a statement. "While we are pausing the use of 'It’s Finger Lickin’ Good,' rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

The household slogan was coined in 1957 by Leon Weston "Pete" Harman, an American businessman best known for opening the first KFC franchise with Colonel Harland Sanders. Harman also devised the restaurant's iconic bucket packaging.

The company plans to reintroduce the slogan "when the time is right."

