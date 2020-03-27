COVID-19: Job Postings For Healthcare Workers, Cleaners Spike Amid Crisis

All hands are on deck as job postings for healthcare workers and cleaners have reportedly spiked amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

With demands for doctors, nurses, mental health professionals and cleaning crews on the rise, there has been a 35 percent rise in job postings online, according to a report on LinkedIn.

Ads for cleaners have also risen 75 percent since the outbreak as companies clamor to assure customers and employees they are safe by sanitizing their premises.

In a special edition of LinkedIn’s Workforce Report, it was determined that March’s healthcare job postings have peaked per day, with the largest need being registered nurses.

According to the report, the following jobs are the most recruited during the pandemic:

Registered Nurse;

Doctor;

Healthcare specialist;

Licensed Practical Nurse;

Patient Care Technician;

Psychologist;

Medical Assistant;

Emergency Room Nurse;

Certified Nursing Assistant;

Nursing Manager.

Some states are taking drastic measures, with New York - the hardest-hit state in the nation - calling on retired nurses, doctors, and others in all healthcare fields to step up during the outbreak. Thousands of mental health professionals have also volunteered to offer free services remotely.

According to some reports, the United States currently has approximately 924,000 hospital beds and far fewer ICU beds. As the virus continues to spread, it is likely it will outpace hospitals’ capacities, and there will be a shortage.

The report states that “Looking more broadly at healthcare job listings, it’s clear that long-running industry dynamics -- separate from anything related to coronavirus — are nudging hiring goals upward, too. As labor experts have long noted, healthcare is the one field that’s always hiring, no matter how the rest of the economy is faring.

“One way or another, the healthcare sector is mobilizing to face the pandemic head-on, even as many of the rest of us stay home to 'flatten the curve.'

