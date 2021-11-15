Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Nightspot Closed Due To Outbreak Of Cases

Zak Failla
Lucy's Lounge in Pleasantville
Lucy's Lounge in Pleasantville Photo Credit: Lucy's Lounge

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 has forced the owners and manager of a popular Northern Westchester nightspot to temporarily close its doors.

In Pleasantville, officials announced that Lucy’s Lounge will be shutting down after multiple customers reported that they contracted positive cases of COVID-19.

“I wanted to let everyone know that some of our guests who visited us this past weekend have reached out to us to let us know that they tested positive for COVID,” manager Rob Catalano said.

Catalano said that he and the staff areal getting tested and “keeping an eye out for symptoms.”

“I value the safety of my staff and guests, so we will be closing until we know that we have all gotten back a negative test result,” he said. “Going forward, we will continue to check on our staff daily to make sure they are not showing any symptoms.”

Anyone who may have frequented Lucy’s Lounge has been advised to keep an eye out for any potential symptoms to curtail any further spread of the virus. 

