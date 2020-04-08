COVID-19: Hudson Valley Bar's Liquor License Suspended For Violating Orders

New York State has suspended liquor licenses for 11 bars, including one in the Hudson Valley, after finding what it called "egregious violations" of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

On Monday, Aug. 3, the state's multi-agency task force, led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority, conducted 945 compliance checks, documenting violations at 27 establishments.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

The Hudson Valley bar cited is:

"Sirenita Lounge" at 12 Croton Avenue in Ossining: The SLA received a referral from the Village of Ossining Police Department that on Friday, July 31, officers conducting a compliance inspection observed a bar-type scene inside with patrons drinking, playing pool and mingling inside without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines, the state said. Several patrons were also loitering and drinking directly outside of the establishment, according to the state.

The other 10 bars cited are in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn.

"These compliance details are about protecting public health and keeping people safe, and the SLA will continue to crack down on businesses who flout the law, placing New Yorkers and our continued economic re-opening at risk," State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.