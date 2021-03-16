COVID-19: Here's How To Track Status Of Stimulus Check

Impatient Americans waiting on their third COVID-19 stimulus check now have a tool as the IRS reopened its “Get My Payment” tool.

Using the online aid, taxpayers can keep track of their $1,400 payment that started hitting some Americans’ bank account as recently as this weekend.

“Get My Payment” is updated daily, typically overnight, and is a means to avoid having Americans flooding the IRS phone lines asking where their stimulus check is. Officials noted that those working the phones do not have any information that isn’t listed on the IRS website.

To check the status, one simply has to go to the website, enter their Social Security number, birth date, street address, and ZIP code.

Once inside “Get My Payment,” one will be able to monitor its payment status. It will either tell you a payment has been processed with a payment date available, or that you are eligible, but a payment has not been processed, and no date is available.

The first batch of payments was sent by direct deposit on Friday, March 12, with additional batches of payments scheduled to be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit or through the mail as a check or debit card.

The IRS noted that the first and second Economic Impact Payments no longer appear in “Get My Payment.”

The latest iteration has not been completely smooth, with “Get My Payment,” becoming a trending topic on social media as many received the “Payment Status - Not Available” prompt.

According to the IRS, those who are told the status is unavailable, it could be because the status is unavailable, the IRS hasn’t yet processed the payment, or one is not eligible to receive a stimulus check.

Americans who make less than $75,000 per year or couples who file their taxes jointly and make less than $150,000 combined are all eligible to receive the $1,400 payment.

While there are still some kinks to work out the IRS is urging Americans to exercise patience, and said that the checks are definitely still on their way.

In a statement made last week, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said that “Even though the tax season is in full swing, IRS employees again worked around the clock to quickly deliver help to millions of Americans struggling to cope with this historic pandemic.”

