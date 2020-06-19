COVID-19: Here's How Much More Target Will Be Permanently Paying Workers

Target is planning to permanently offer employees an increased hourly wage and additional benefits in appreciation of their work during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company announced this week that as of July 5, starting hourly wages will be bumped to $15, and employees will also receive a one-time $200 “recognition bonus” for both full and part-type associates that worked during the outbreak.

Brian Cornell, Chairman, and CEO of Target made note that the $15 starting wage is 25 percent higher than the industry average nationwide.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” he said.

“Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose, and the connection they create with our guests and communities,” Cornell added.

Starting this week, Target is also offering free access to virtual doctor visits for all team members through the end of the year, regardless of whether they currently subscribe to a Target health care plan. The company also announced additional extensions of a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members, as well as free backup care for family members.

“The most important investments we make are in our team. I have tremendous gratitude for the way our team members show up with such purpose and pride for our guests, communities, and one another,” Melissa Kremer, Target’s Chief Human Resources Officer said.

“These investments help ensure that team members can build meaningful careers, take care of themselves and their families and contribute to building our communities through their work inside and outside of Target.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.