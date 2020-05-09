Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Facebook, Google Extend Working From Home To End Of Year

Zak Failla
Google Headquarters in California.
Google Headquarters in California. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Employees at two of the world’s largest tech companies will largely continue working remotely from home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Google and Facebook announced that while some offices may slowly reopen, most employees’ work from home policies will be extended through the end of the year.

Essential employees for the tech giants may return to the office as soon as July, with additional safety measures in place, but other employees who can work from home have been granted additional flexibility to stay there.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last month that because most Facebook employees are able to do their jobs remotely, the company felt “a responsibility to allow people who don’t have this flexibility to access shared public resources first.”

Zuckerberg also announced that the company would not hold any gatherings of more than 50 people until at least July 2021.

"Facebook has taken the next step in its return to work philosophy. Today, we announced anyone who can do their work remotely can choose to do so through the end of the year," the company said in a statement. "As you can imagine this is an evolving situation as employees and their families make important decisions re: return to work.”

