COVID-19: Eatery In Hudson Valley Closes Due To Financial Strain

Christina Coulter
Pho Corner's storefront
Pho Corner's storefront Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular Asian restaurant in Northern Westchester has announced its permanent closure due to the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Pho Corner Bistro is located on North Bedford Road (Route 117) in Bedford Hills.

"We are deeply saddened and sorry to announce that we have permanently closed Pho Corner," wrote the establishment's owners on the eatery's website. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the years and especially during the pandemic."

True to its name, the unassuming little restaurant on North Bedford Road took up residence at the end of a strip mall. Among their offerings were a number of Vietnamese classics, including:

  • Banh Mi, made with pork, crunchy ham, jalapenos, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro and mayonnaise on french bread. Chicken could also be substituted.
  • A selection of Pho, available with Vietnamese meatballs, beef or chicken broth, shrimp, brisket, a vegetable medley or shredded chicken thighs
  • A series of spring and egg rolls
  • A number of rice vermicelli noodle dishes, with grilled pork, grilled chicken and grilled shrimp options
  • A rice dish with a choice of grilled pork chops or grilled chicken
Also on the menu was Vietnamese coffee, made traditionally with condensed milk.

