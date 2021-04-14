COVID-19: Did You Get Now-Paused J&J Vaccine? These Are Rare Symptoms To Watch For, CDC Says

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has proven efficient in getting the needles in as many Americans’ arms as possible, but some are reporting debilitating side effects after receiving their shot.

Recently, some have come forward with severe symptoms after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting some health officials to issue warnings and the FDA to press pause on distributing new allocations to pharmacies and healthcare providers across the country.

Symptoms include a severe, persisting headache that will not go away, abdominal or leg pain that won’t subside, shortness of breath, and potentially, extremely rare blood clots.

Last week, a rare blood clot linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was reported in six women out of approximately seven million doses that have been administered. Each of those women was between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The women developed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) -- a clot in the area of the brain that collects and drains oxygen-depleted blood, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. When this happens, "blood cells may break and leak blood into the brain tissues, forming a hemorrhage.”

Those symptoms developed between six and 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

The shots used most frequently in the United States, one from Moderna and the other from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, have been delivered more than 185 million doses and have not caused clots or any other serious health problem, according to federal health officials.

However, researchers said that anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago is at a “low risk” to show these symptoms, which have only been found in newly vaccinated Americans.

“What does a pause mean?” Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week during a White House briefing regarding the halt of distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It really allows both the US FDA and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to further investigate these cases to try and understand some of the mechanisms of what it is, some more details about the history of the individuals that were involved.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.