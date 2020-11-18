COVID-19: Amazon Enters Online Prescription Drug Market

The world’s largest online retailer is getting a little larger.

After much speculation, Amazon announced it is dipping its toe in the retail pharmacy market, allowing more consumers to purchase their prescriptions online and have them shipped directly to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon Pharmacy will work through desktop computers or through the Amazon app on mobile devices, with current or new drug prescriptions sent directly to the retailer to be shipped to customers.

“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” TJ Parker, Vice President of Amazon Pharmacy stated.

“We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly.”

There will be added bonuses for Amazon Prime customers, who can get up to 80 percent off generic drugs and 40 percent off brand-name medication when paying without insurance. There is also free two-day delivery for Prime users.

“Together the Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit and Amazon Pharmacy make it simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place,” Amazon said in its announcement. “Now, filling prescriptions is as convenient as any other purchase on Amazon’s online store.”

Doug Herrington, Senior Vice President of North American Consumer at Amazon, made note that with more and more shopping being done digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic, it made sense to enter the retail pharmacy market.

“As more and more people look to complete everyday errands from home, pharmacy is an important and needed addition to the Amazon online store,” he said. “Now, we’re expanding our pharmacy offering to Amazon.com, which will help more customers save time, save money, simplify their lives, and feel healthier.”

