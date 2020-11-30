Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Store

Zak Failla
Dollar General at 37 Glen Wild Road in Rock Hill
Dollar General at 37 Glen Wild Road in Rock Hill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pair of employees at a Sullivan County dollar store have tested positive for COVID-19 and could have exposed other employees or customers.

Sullivan County Public Health Services Director Nancy McGraw announced that two employees at the Dollar General on Glen Wild Road in Rock Hill have tested positive, prompting officials to begin contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed.

Anyone who was at Dollar General between Sunday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 18 could potentially be infected.

“Both employees and customers may have been exposed to COVID-19,” McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910.”

McGraw made note that contact tracing is ongoing, and anyone who tests positive will be placed in mandatory isolation. Anyone who may have been exposed will be notified by health officials.

Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health Services, include:

  • Fever or chills;
  • Cough;
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
  • Fatigue;
  • Muscle or body aches;
  • Headache;
  • New loss of taste or smell;
  • Sore throat;
  • Congestion or runny nose;
  • Nausea or vomiting;
  • Diarrhea.

