COVID-19: $50 Test For Virus Before Dining Indoors Now Required By NYC Restaurant

The COVID-19 outbreak has made “farm-to-table” eating into “test-to-table” an actual thing for at least one New York City restaurant.

City Winery, a popular eatery in the Meatpacking District, will now be requiring patrons to take a $50 COVID-19 before being allowed into the building as the second wave of the virus continues to wreak havoc statewide.

According to the restaurant, a certified practitioner will be on hand to give rapid tests through the same shallow nasal swab that is also used on employees.

For their time, those being tested will also be given a glass of City Winery Bubbles while they wait for the results of the test, which shouldn’t take longer than 15 minutes.

If the test comes back negative, the patron will be permitted to enter the restaurant. If a diner is positive, the winery will provide another test that will be sent to a lab to be validated.

Anyone who tests positive will not be permitted into the restaurant.

The rapid testing for staff and patrons will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and the company says it will be the first eatery to create a 100 percent COVID-19-tested space in the United States.

Reservations were first made available this week, and they offer testing windows every 15 minutes starting at 4:30 p.m. The slots will be limited to 10 people per window to avoid crowding.

Tests will only be administered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the rest of the year.

"We believe that hospitality is all about making our customers comfortable, and given the pandemic, that is all about feeling safe," City Winery CEO and Founder Michael Dorf said. "Given the chance of the seasons, finding the next level of safety and comfort level for people to dine indoors is critical for us today.

“Our commitment to providing a space for you to safely and comfortably indulge your senses have never wavered, but our approach to doing so has certainly evolved.”

